Advertisement. Advertise with us

‘Dine Out’ Program Continues

ONEONTA—Helios Care’s Dine Out for a Cause program will continue in 2024, the organization announced on Tuesday, December 19. The first restaurant featured in the new year will be Jay’s Place on Chestnut Street in Oneonta, which will participate in the program on Monday, January 1. From 1-7 p.m., a portion of proceeds at Jay’s will support Helios. Call (607) 432-9584 for reservations; visit the Helios Care Facebook page for further Dine Out for a Cause events. Thanks to a great deal of community support, Dine Out for a Cause was a great fundraiser for Helios and for local restaurants in 2023. It encourages area residents to eat at their favorite establishments and support hospice and palliative care patients.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…

In Memoriam: Antoinette Kuzminski

Dr. Antoinette Kuzminski, long-time Bassett physician, passed away on August 22, 2024 after a long struggle with a rare cancer, angiosarcoma. Known by family and friends as T’nette, she was born as Antoinette Mendlow in New York City in 1946, where she was raised with her siblings on Central Park South. Her father, Leonard Mendlow, was a knitwear manufacturer, and her mother, Cecille Thurlow Mendlow, was a former Hollywood actress.…