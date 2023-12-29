‘Dine Out’ Program Continues

ONEONTA—Helios Care’s Dine Out for a Cause program will continue in 2024, the organization announced on Tuesday, December 19. The first restaurant featured in the new year will be Jay’s Place on Chestnut Street in Oneonta, which will participate in the program on Monday, January 1. From 1-7 p.m., a portion of proceeds at Jay’s will support Helios. Call (607) 432-9584 for reservations; visit the Helios Care Facebook page for further Dine Out for a Cause events. Thanks to a great deal of community support, Dine Out for a Cause was a great fundraiser for Helios and for local restaurants in 2023. It encourages area residents to eat at their favorite establishments and support hospice and palliative care patients.