PAULITS: Disenfranchised, We Should Be Allowed To Contribute

LETTER from JOHN PAULITS

To the Editor:

Re Mr. Kuzminski’s suggestion that politics and political donations be local, I’d like to point out that legislators from Alaska to Florida vote on laws affecting Cooperstown.

If a Senate or House member from any state consistently votes on items damaging to Cooperstown’s best interest, there should be no reason to ignore that. Indeed, it should be an incentive, to help elect a legislator more sympathetic to local interests.

Voting for a far-off legislator isn’t possible, but contributing to his/her campaign is. Not to do so for the reasons stated in the essay would be purity at its worst.

JOHN PAULITS

New York