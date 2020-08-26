Dissatisfied With Q&A, CCS Parents Petitioning For In-Person Briefing

COOPERSTOWN – Dissatisfied with last week’s three briefings convened via Zoom last week by the Cooperstown Central School administration, a group of parents is circulating a petition for an in-person meeting.

The petition is seeking an in-person meeting – perhaps in an outdoors setting, with reservations to ensure social distancing – where administrators and the school board can answer parents’ questions face-to-face.

Of particular issue is why the CCS administration delayed reopening schools from Sept. 9 to Oct. 5, and whether there is any assurance school will reopen even then.

According to a call to action posted on change.org by parent Luke Poole, the petition drive began after the school district posted a Q&A based on last week’s parent briefings, and didn’t include many of the questions the parents had asked.