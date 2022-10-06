DOAS Announces Bird Seed Sale

The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society is accepting pre-orders now through 5 p.m. on October 23 for its Fall Bird Seed Sale. Proceeds support speaker fees for DOAS meetings, field trips, programs, and special events, as well as youth summer programs and the Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch. Product pick-up is set for Saturday, November 5 from 9 – 11 a.m. at VP Supply Corp., 69 Country Club Rd., Oneonta. Product details and the online order form are available at doas.us/2022-bird-seed-sale/. To learn more, call (607) 397-3815.