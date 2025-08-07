Dog Days of Summer

COOPERSTOWN—Cinch, owned by Loretta and Mark Jahnke, basks in all the attention garnered by the Jahnke’s field of sunflowers at the corner of State Route 28 and County Highway 26. Cinch is a rescue from the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “This is our fifth year selling sunflowers together. Cinch’s Sunflower Shed is located on Route 28 in Milford. My husband, Mark, plants these sunflowers. He always tries so hard to make them beautiful,” Loretta said. (Photo by Loretta Jahnke)