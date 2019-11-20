Dog Park Stays In Budget, But Council Concerned About Spending

By JAMES CUMMINGS • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The Neahwa Park dog park and new positions in fire and utilities were among the items in the $20 million budget, but with a deadline looming, Council members decried the lack of time given to addressing the changes.

“This year’s budget is a very aggressive one,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “We give our council members more time to discuss parking spaces than we do our budget.”

“It appears that there’s a lot more moving parts with this budget,” said Council member, David Rissberger, third ward.

“This is the most confusing budget,” said outgoing Council member Melissa Nicosia, second ward. “I’m feeling overwhelmed by the information I’m being fed. I don’t want to have to go through this with a fine-toothed comb.”

“It’s a lot of information to process,” said Council member Russ Southard, Sixth Ward.

The $20 million budget is expected to be finalized in December, but not before everyone agrees to the spending plans.

Among the proposals is a $58,000 dog park in Neahwa Park. The project, which has been considered several times over the last few years, continues to draw mixed reactions from the council.

“Should the needs of the few outway the needs of the many for a dog park?” said outgoing Council member Dana Levinson, fifth ward.

“I think $58,000 is a lot to fence off a small part of the park,” said Nicosia.

Others supported the proposal. “I think if we can do something like a dog park for $58,000 after years of not doing anything, I’m in favor,” said Rissberger.

But with only three votes against, the dog park will stay in next year’s budget.

Another proposed expenditure was that of additional city payroll positions such as fire and utilities. “The current budget has a $500,000 increase in payroll…that’s a lot of money,” said Herzig.

“I know we have projects to do, but families have projects to do too,” said Southhard.

“If we need to cut things, we need to cut,” said Levinson.

The council will look to City Manager George Korthauer to reconfigure the budget, making the necessary changes so that it falls under the two percent tax margin.

“We’re asking the city manager to come back with a budget below two percent,” said Herzig.

The council will hold a special meeting in early December to finalize the budget.

“Let’s at the earliest possible time, put out the budget,” said Herzig.