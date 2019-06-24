Donald J. Clary, 72; Morris Man Served In Army, Marines

MORRIS – Donald J. Clary, 72, of Morris, a soldier and Marine, passed away after a short illness at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.

Don served both in the Army and Marine Corps. from 1965 to 1971.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Clary; children, Donald (Diane) Clary, Jr., Kim Clary and Anthony (Kelly) Clary; grandchildren, Joseph, Chase, Melina and Devin Clary and one great-grandchild.

Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Johnston Funeral Home, Morris. A graveside service with full military honors is planned at 11 a.m. the following day, Saturday, June 29, at the Hillington Cemetery, Route 23, Morris.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Morris Fire Department, P.O. Box 311, Morris, NY 13808 or The Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St. Oneonta NY, 13820.

Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting www.JohnstonFH.com.

