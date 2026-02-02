Advertisement. Advertise with us

DOT Announces Temporary Lane Closures for Installation of Crosswalk Beacons

ONEONTA—The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists today, Monday, February 2, of temporary lane closures associated with the installation of new rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks as part of the roundabout in Oneonta at Main Street and Lettis Highway.

This work is scheduled to begin this week and continue intermittently over a two-week period, NYSDOT officials said.

According to a press release, to safely complete the installation, lane closures will be in effect at various times. Main Street East and Lettis Highway South will be closed during active work periods.

In addition, Main Street West through the roundabout and Pine Street will also experience temporary closures at select times.

These closures are expected to be short-term and are necessary to ensure the safety of both workers and the traveling public. Clearly marked detours will be in place during these times, officials advised.

