Douglas K. Walrath, 92 Dec. 11, 1929 – Dec. 17, 2021

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Douglas K. Walrath, beloved husband, father and grandfather, who served the Village of Cooperstown as Clerk, Treasurer and Administrator and who was active with the Rotary Club and Christ Church, left us suddenly and unexpectedly after a brief illness Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center with his wife, Peg, and Fr. Nathan Ritter, his pastor by his side. He was 92.

Born December 11, 1929, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Douglas Kramer Walrath was one of two sons of Douglas O. and Bertha (Kramer) Walrath. Raised in the Village, he graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1947.

During the Korean War, Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was badly wounded while on active duty and received the Purple Heart in April 1951.

Following his military service, Doug attended Ithaca College and earned a bachelor of science degree in radio and television graduating magna cum laude.

Beginning in February of 1965, Doug was employed by the Village of Cooperstown and served as Village Clerk and clerk of all the Village boards. As Village Treasurer, he was Administrator and Chief Budget Officer. He attended the training school sponsored by the New York State Conference of Mayors and in 1969 received their five-year award for training. He also helped organize the New York State Association of Municipal Purchasing Officials and served as Secretary.

His service to the community extended to his work as treasurer of the parent support group that raised funds to send the CCS Girls Field Hockey team to Australia in 1983. He also served as score keeper for the town ball club in the 1960s.

After retirement in June 1990, he continued serving the Village of Cooperstown when he was appointed to complete Jim Woolson’s unexpired term as Village Trustee. He also served a short term on the Village Water Board.

Of the Episcopal faith, Doug was a life-long faithful and dedicated member of Christ Church in Cooperstown. After a dozen years of service, he retired in 2005 as church treasurer. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and Junior Warden of the Vestry.

An active and dedicated member of the Cooperstown Rotary Club since 1970, Doug was a Paul Harris Fellow and served on the House Committee. He was also a member of the Sgt. Walter P. Eggleston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7128.

Throughout Doug’s life, he was always devoted to his God, his family, his local community and his country with a faithfulness that was truly honorable.

Doug is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Margaret (Peg) Blencoe, whom he married on July 22, 1967, in a ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown; their daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Walrath-Tamayo and her husband, Salvador of West Chicago, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Salvador Douglas Tamayo of Madrid, Spain and Sofia Vareliana Tamayo of West Chicago, Illinois. He is further survived by his wife’s sister and husband, Ruth and Peter Deddish of Oak Park, Illinois and their family, and many other nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Douglas O. Walrath who died July 30, 1974; his mother, Bertha K. Walrath who died November 11, 1987; his brother, James O. Walrath who died April 8, 2012, and a nephew, James C. “JC” Walrath who died June 10, 2006.

A service to celebrate and honor Doug Walrath’s life is being planned for the summer of 2022. It will be held at Christ Church, Cooperstown, with interment to follow in the Blencoe Family plot in Lakewood Cemetery.

As a way to honor the memory of Doug’s life, his family would appreciate memorial donations to the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, PO Box 993, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or to the faith-based organization of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.