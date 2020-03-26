Douglas N. Coon, 91; Ran Dimock Hollow Garage For 65 Years

MORRIS – Douglas Nelson Coon, 91, of Morris, who operated Dimock Hollow Garage for 65 years, passed away at his “winter home” in Florida on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Douglas was born on Jan. 2, 1929, in Morris and was a son of the late Nelson H. and Margaret R. (Daniels) Coon. On Aug. 6, 1950, he married Vivian Ellen Markel; a blessed marriage of nearly 70 years.

Doug was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morris, where he was also a trustee. He was a friend to his community for his entire life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian; children, Cynthia Jean (spouse John) LaClair, Daniel Nelson Coon (spouse Lisa Kellman) and Rhonda Diane (and spouse Michael) Davila, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by sisters Doris (spouse Edgar) Maynard, Bertha (spouse Richard) Lester, and Bernice Coon.

A graveside service will be held at Hillington Cemetery, Morris, in the spring with Pastor Garrett Mercier, officiating.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Morris, New York 13808.

Douglas’ family has entrusted his care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.