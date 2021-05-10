In Memoriam

Douglas Stratton Fielder, 80

July 22, 1940 – April 28, 2021

Douglas Stratton Fielder, Oneonta, died on April 28, 2021 after a decades-long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Doug was born on July 22, 1940 in Washington DC, the son of Albert G. and Kathryn (Welch) Fielder. Doug grew up in the DC area and went to Virginia Military Institute, graduating in 1962. He then attended the University of Virginia for his master’s and Doctorate degrees in physics, completing them in 1967. He served two years active duty in the Army, ending at the rank of Captain.

In 1968 he married Dorothy Scott Davis of Staunton, Va. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in July 2018. In 1969 they moved to Oneonta, NY where Doug began teaching at the State University College at Oneonta (SUCO). He taught there until his retirement in 2000. He served as department chair for several years. Doug and Scott lived in Chaseville (Town of Maryland) from 1972 until 2009 when they moved to a home at the Plains at Parish Homestead in Oneonta.

Over the years Doug was active in several organizations, including Schenevus Rotary, Adirondack Mountain Club, Executive Service Corps, Center for Continuing Adult Learning (CCAL), First United Methodist Church and Photo Ops. He served on the Schenevus School Board for several years. His favorite hobby was photography and in earlier years he enjoyed running and hiking. He ran in a number of marathons. The Fielders, along with Currie and Virginia Marr, led a Parkinson’s Disease Support Group for several years. Doug and Scott enjoyed travelling especially after they both retired. Some of their favorite trips were to national parks of the southwest, Ireland, Costa Rica, the Galapagos and Iceland. They enjoyed presenting programs on their travels.

Doug is survived by his wife, Dorothy Scott; son, William Todd and his wife, Nina, and one granddaughter, Rose Davis Fielder. He is also survived by numerous cousins, a brother-in-law, Shannon (Denise) Davis and a niece, Elizabeth Lane Lowry.

There may be a celebration of life at the Oneonta First United Methodist Church at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, gifts should be given to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, PO Box 6003, Albert Lea MN 56007 or to the Douglas and Dorothy Scott Fielder Scholarship, c/o Ellen M. Blaisdell, 308 Netzer Administration Building, State University College, Oneonta NY 13820.

