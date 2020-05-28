‘Drive-In Graduation’ Considered, Preceded By ‘Parade Of Seniors’

CCS FINALIZING DETAILS

COOPERSTOWN – The Class of 2020 at Cooperstown Central School may watch their “drive-in” graduation ceremony from parked cars in the high school’s Linden Avenue parking lot, according to a press release from the school sent out today.

If allowed by Governor Cuomo’s un-PAUSE regulations, students will “exit their cars and receive their diplomas. But if New York State will not allow this due to safety concerns, we will mail diplomas and other honors home.”

Prior to the “drive-in” commencement, there will be a “Parade of Seniors” along a designated route. “We ask all members of our community to join with us with banners, signs, black and orange, bells, balloons and cheering our Class of 2020 as they begin the next chapter of their lives,” the press release said.

“Project Prom,” formed more than a decade ago to ensure seniors have a safe prom night, has redesignated itself as “Project Graduation” this year, and will be issuing a press release of final plans, perhaps as early as Monday.