Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Drivers, Beware Of UGOs* Drivers, Beware Of UGOs* 03/18/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Drivers, Beware Of UGOs* (*Unidentified Grazing Objects) With spring, you may have noticed, deer are coming out of the woods and grazing wherever tufts of turf may be found. These five were spotted at dusk last evening at Railroad and Glen, on the campus of Cooperstown’s Cooper Land Apartments. In Oneonta, you can bet deer aplenty have appeared on Bugbee Road. And south of Cherry Valley on 166, and … (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: CoopEats EXCLUSIVE NEWS!