‘Drop’ Cannonball Artifact At Civil War Weekend

Experience a Civil War-era encampment featuring soldiers in authentic uniforms, battle drills and performing tactical maneuvers as Hyde Hall’s Civil War Weekend continues today. Above, 15 year re-enactor veterans Jacob Manley and his father Richard Manley, Hartwick, show off a tent at the encampment. At right, re-enactor Tim Walker, Cooperstown, holds one of his prize artifacts, a certified unexploded 12 lb. cannonball from Little Round Top at Gettysburg. In the heat of battle, soldiers were loading cannons quickly, sometimes dropping a cannonball, earning them the name ‘drops’. Battle simulations at 11am and 2pm, free and open to the public. Concert of Civil War era songs performed by Ma’alwyck at 7pm, cost $10. Reservations recommended.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)