Dry-Ice, Water available in Unadilla, West Exeter

Residents are invited to pick up bottled water and dry-ice from the Unadilla Fire Station, 72 Clifton St in Unadilla and the West Exeter Fire Station, 6960 St. Hwy. 51 in West Exeter today from 6 to 9 p.m. or while supplies last.

Edmeston Central School will be open tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. for Edmeston residents to warm up and get a hot meal and a hot shower.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter at the Armory, 4 Academy Street in Oneonta, will be open tonight but will be closing at Noon tomorrow, April 22. The Emergency Overnight Shelter at the Clark Sports Center, 124 Co. Rd. 52 in Cooperstown, will remain open until further notice.

The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services would like to ask residents to sign up for their Reverse 9-1-1 service ‘HYPER-REACH’ to be able to receive notice of emergency events in our area. To sign up visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/emergency_services/index.php