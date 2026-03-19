TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, March 20

Trivia and Pizza To Support

Spanish Clubs International Trip

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. International Trivia and Pizza Night Fundraiser. Presented by Edmeston Central School Spanish Club. Fees apply; registration required for trivia. Cash prize available for the winning team. Proceeds support the club’s spring 2027 trip to Costa Rica. Cafeteria, Edmeston Central School, 11 North Street, Edmeston. sknight@edmeston.net or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1439146948012668&set=a.538983171362388

SPRING EQUINOX

APPLICATIONS OPEN—Otsego Rural Housing Assistance is accepting applications from property owners for the Otsego County Vacant Rental Program through April 27. Interested property owners can learn more at otsegoruralhousing.org/vrp

BOOK CLUB—Read “Heated Rivalry” by Rachel Reid, then discuss it with the group at 5 p.m. on 4/2, followed by a themed craft. RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1389475799886877&set=a.557428283091637

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. End of Season Sale. Half off everything except furniture through 3/21. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART—10 a.m. “Art Class for Homeschoolers. Open to grades K-5. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1204495395152466&set=a.418484840420196

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5 with caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-3-20

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheese omelet, hash browns, muffins and fruit cups. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BABIES—1 p.m. “Caregiver and Me Exercise Class.” Open to children ages 0-2. Held Fridays through 4/3. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PRESENTATION—2 p.m. “The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad.” Local historian Jim Loudon presents the complete history of the railroad from 1869 to present, including the “Cooperstown Railroad War.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1317249840426446&set=a.546921787459259

EASTER—3-5 p.m. A visit with the Easter Bunny. Free, take your own pictures. West Winfield Library, 179 South Street, West Winfield. (315) 822-6394 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236868967282868&set=gm.2524785541251726&idorvanity=795418347521796

BALLET CLASS—3:30 p.m. Registration required. Open to ages 2-7. Continues 3/27, 4/10, 4/11, 4/17 5/1 and 5/2 (recital). Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228397472762258&set=a.418484840420196

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried Fish Dinner. Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122192986718460363&set=a.122095360988460363

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Movie and Pizza Night.” What film is playing? The clues are a fox, a rabbit and a sloth. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1327909232696775&set=a.458767152944325

STARGAZING—7 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Tour the early spring skies with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Dress comfortably and bring a lawn chair to sit on. Cooperstown Beaver Valley Cabins and Campsites, 138 Towers Road, Milford. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.facebook.com/events/936948415525041/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—7 p.m. Contradance. Featuring Contrasonics, with Rob Poullette calling. Free and open to the public. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10243422779331919&set=pcb.2178555202884370

FILM—7 p.m. Cabin Fever Film Series: “One Battle After Another.” Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386075946327485/

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “Birds, Climate and Conservation: Stories from Montezuma.” Presented online via Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

COMEDY—8-10 p.m. “Stand-Up Comedy Night with North Country Comedy Tour.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/stand-up-comedy-night-with-north-country-comedy-tour-foothills-oneonta

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