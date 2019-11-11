Duane N. Young, 64; Schuyler Lake Man Worked On Farms

SCHUYLER LAKE — Duane N. Young, 64, of Route 28, a farmer who held several other kinds of jobs in Northern Otsego County, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Valley Health Services, Herkimer.

Duane was born on March 5, 1955, in Cooperstown a son to the late Leonard and Roberta Tyler Young. He was raised and educated in Richfield Springs.

Duane was best known as a dairy farmer who worked on several farms and also held many other jobs. He worked Titan Homes in Sangerfield, Daimler Bus in Oriskany, L’Hommdieu Farm in Richfield, and lastly for Chobani in New Berlin until he retired.

On Oct. 21, 1994, he married the former Amy Putnam in Richfield Springs, a union of 25 years.

Truly an outdoorsman, Duane loved hunting and fishing and when at home he would play cards among friends. He enjoyed watching TV and was a true New York Yankees fan. A friend to many he will never be forgotten.

Besides his wife Amy, he is survived by his son Joshua Young of Schuyler Lake, a daughter Rebecca Young of Herkimer, six sisters Kathy Taylor of Columbia Center, Susan Sullenberger of Florida, Janet Banks of Richfield Springs, Nancy Cook and her husband James of Utica, Dawn Seamon and her husband Rex of Richfield Springs and Eileen Yaworksi of Richfield Springs, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Mr. Young were held privately.



Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs.