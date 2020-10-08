DUNCAN:  Come Together To Build Better U.S.

LETTER from SCOTT DUNCAN

To the Editor:

I grew up in a small town in Upstate New York where the streets were lined with big maple trees. Some streets had still had slate sidewalks. There were many of those big beautiful old Victorian houses you see in villages across Central New York.

I remember marching down the street in the parades. I was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout. I think I even got to carry the American flag one time. We would end up at the American Legion where they would serve hotdogs and bug juice as many of the village residents milled around.

In those days I was proud of America, it was my country, it was a nation of immigrants who all came together for a better way of life. That’s the way I saw it at my young age.

As I got older I discovered the truth about many things: the shootout at OK corral with Wyatt Earp had nothing to do with justice. It was about a monopoly of gambling and prostitution.

The founding of my country was the result of mass liquidation of the indigenous species that

were already here. Millions were murdered.

And then there was the fact that there had been wars almost every year since the founding of this country.

We are an island: Why do we invest so much in military? Eisenhower warned about the military industrial complex, but nobody listened. Greed and power were too tempting.

The AMA was created to form a monopoly to drive away homeopathy doctors. It was not about freedom or a better healthcare system. The American Cancer Society was started to form a monopoly. So much power and greed.

I am embarrassed. The reality is every country in the world has blood on its hands. It’s time to stop whining about the past, forget about restitution. We should just move forward as a country and try to do better America has evolved into a petty country. We think everything is black or white. Democrats or Republicans, socialism or democracy, communism or democracy.

Politicians spend time backbiting each other. It’s more about their character and how much money they can put into advertising than the quality of their character or the ability to do the job.

Then there are all those people who fear socialism or communism – it’s like they feel it’s an either/or situation. Sure socialism can breed lethargy, but then capitalism breeds greed and self-centeredness.

Hopefully, one of these days we will get somebody who focuses on the needs and problems of the people, not the government and corporations. The corporations have gained so much power and control they have taken away much of our freedom.

So think about what America really is and what it can be – for all, not just you!

I am not well-versed in history but I think the early settlers saw this land as a place of new beginnings for all people regardless of race or religion.

A land of opportunity in fairness for all … equality and justice…

When it’s time to vote in any election, forget about what he said or she said, think about what they can do for all the people and not just the One Percent or yourself.

It’s not a popularity contest, it’s not about protecting your beliefs. It is a responsibility to run a nation. It should be done with dignity, compassion, iron-willed determination and a love for a nation that embraces all races and religions and all economic needs in a peaceful environment.

Whether we like it or not, it is not just ourselves anymore but we are part of a global community and we had better start acting with maturity, and not like a reality TV show.

SCOTT DUNCAN

Hardwick Forest