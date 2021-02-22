Eagle Project Helps Build FoxCare Public Fitness Trail

ONEONTA – Thanks to an Eagle Scout project, a quarter-mile outdoor fitness trail in now complete at the FoxCare Center, and open to the public.

The trail was created by OHS senior Lincoln Waffle, with the support of Boy Scout Troup 3 and 12 businesses.

“I was looking for something that helped a large amount of people,” said Waffle, “and that honored the healthcare workers that have been working tirelessly to help others.”

The fitness trail is accessible from the northwest corner of the FoxCare Center parking lot just off Route 7 on Oneonta’s East End.

“I greatly appreciate Lincoln’s leadership and hard work on this project,” says Jeff Joyner, Fox president at the time of the project, now Bassett Healthcare Network senior vice president and COO. “The fitness trail will be a valuable resource for our community — especially as people are looking for safe outdoor exercise spaces.”

The trail is open for use, although Fox is planning a ribbon-cutting in the spring.

Companies that donated to the project are Curtis Lumber, Seward Land & Gravel, Hannaford Supermarkets, Home Depot, Colonial Ridge Golf Course, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Munson’s Building Supply, Prolifiq Sign Studio, The Village Printer, Pickett Building Supply, New Asbury Gardens, Smith Productions, Fox employees and others.