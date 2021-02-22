By: Jim Kevlin  02/22/2021  3:12 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleEagle Project Helps Build FoxCare Public Fitness Trail

Eagle Project Helps Build FoxCare Public Fitness Trail

 02/22/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Eagle Project Helps Build

FoxCare Public Fitness Trail

Lincoln Waffle, local Eagle Scout, stands at the entrance of FoxCare Center’s new public fitness trail in November.

ONEONTA – Thanks to an Eagle Scout project, a quarter-mile outdoor fitness trail in now complete at the FoxCare Center, and open to the public.

The trail was created by OHS senior Lincoln Waffle, with the support of Boy Scout Troup 3 and 12 businesses.

“I was looking for something that helped a large amount of people,” said Waffle, “and that honored the healthcare workers that have been working tirelessly to help others.”

The fitness trail is accessible from the northwest corner of the FoxCare Center parking lot just off Route 7 on Oneonta’s East End.

“I greatly appreciate Lincoln’s leadership and hard work on this project,” says Jeff Joyner, Fox president at the time of the project, now Bassett Healthcare Network senior vice president and COO. “The fitness trail will be a valuable resource for our community — especially as people are looking for safe outdoor exercise spaces.”

The trail is open for use, although Fox is planning a ribbon-cutting in the spring.

Companies that donated to the project are Curtis Lumber, Seward Land & Gravel, Hannaford Supermarkets, Home Depot, Colonial Ridge Golf Course, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Munson’s Building Supply, Prolifiq Sign Studio, The Village Printer, Pickett Building Supply, New Asbury Gardens, Smith Productions, Fox employees and others.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *