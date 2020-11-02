Ecumenical Service Set For Election Evening

ALL ARE WELCOME, SAYS RECTOR

COOPERSTOWN – On an evening of national tension, an Ecumenical Service is planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., according to Father Dane Boston, rector.

“We want to include as many as would like to be there,” said Father Boston. So far, the Rev. Joe Perdue, pastor, First Baptist Church, has said he plans to co-officiate.

The rector said the service will be an Episcopal Evensong, followed by a Great Liturgy.