Edgar ‘Perry’ Pope, 90; Served In World War II, Korean Conflict

NEW BERLIN – Edmeston native and veterans of World War II and Korea, Edgar “Perry” Pope, 90, of South New Berlin, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Born in Edmeston, Perry was the son of Edward and Nillie (Green) Pope. He married Gladys Mudge on May, 18 1959, in Oneonta.

In the Army for nine years, Perry served in both World War II and the Korean War, spending most of his time driving truck.

Later, he was employed as a driver for Webb & Sons of New Berlin for many years. In his spare time enjoyed being with his family.

Perry is survived by his wife Gladys Pope; his children Jim (Pauline) Pope, Julia Pope, Ruth (Jerry) Madsen, and Frank (Sandy) Pope; his six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son Robert Lee Pope, his grandson John Baron and his lifelong friend Ella Hall.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be in the Spring at Union Cemetery in Edmeston.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be in the Spring at Union Cemetery in Edmeston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris.