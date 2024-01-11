Editorial of January 10, 2024

Beating the Winter Doldrums

The hectic holiday season is behind us and, following the winter solstice, daylight hours are slowly beginning to increase again, marking the change in season. However, cold weather, short days, slumbering landscapes and a dearth of natural sunlight often herald a spell of low spirits known as the winter doldrums, or seasonal depression. Health professionals suggest such things as catching up on sleep, light therapy, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, and washing your hands a lot to help ensure a happy, healthy winter season. They also suggest those prone to seasonal slowdowns and emotional slumps—the “winter blues,” if you will—work on sharpening the mind and getting off the couch. We’re going to focus on the last two, highlighting things you can do to beat that inevitable winter funk.

1. Foster a dog. Or a cat. Fostering is like having the grandkids visit—they come, you enjoy their company for a while, and then they go home. Otsego County is fortunate to have two animal shelters, but both are often overcrowded or have long waiting lists for incoming animals. It has been proven that any amount of time not spent in a shelter is beneficial to the animal, and health studies show that interacting with animals can decrease stress and lower blood pressure. It’s a win-win.

2. Cheer on your local high school sports teams. When was the last time you attended a high school basketball game, wrestling match or swim meet? Otsego County has 12 school systems, with student athletes playing their hearts out each week to often mostly-empty bleachers. They could use your support, and you might be surprised to find yourself going back for the next game, and the next…

3. Discover a new hobby. Whether your interest lies in learning to sculpt clay or gardening, taking up knitting or exercise, genealogy or sketching live models, opportunities exist.

4. Join a club or civic group. There are hundreds of these organizations in Otsego County, both large and small, all seeking to share their knowledge and community-minded efforts with new members. From historical societies, to Grange, to Rotary, the Lions and many more—whether you wish to work on handcrafts with like-minded folks or become a better public speaker—there is a group out there just waiting to welcome you.

5. Volunteer. In each of our communities, there are charitable organizations which rely on volunteer assistance to carry out their important missions. You can help out at a healthcare facility, or a thrift shop or a food bank. Lend a hand to an environmental organization, a museum or a county agency. Wherever your interests lie, you will find you are needed.

6. Get outdoors. Whatever your level of fitness, Otsego County is calling! Walking, hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing; star gazing, geocaching, birding, and sledding; exploring our parks, forests, and trails at your own pace…the fresh air will do you good and that extra boost of endorphins couldn’t hurt.

7. Explore our college campuses. SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College are more than just institutions for learning. They also offer myriad entertainment opportunities to the community at large. Both have on-site museums with regularly changing exhibits. Both have theater departments and host the occasional concert or comedian. Both open up many of their lectures, presentations and workshops to our citizens. And, of course, there are the collegiate sporting events.

8. Have fun at work. Let’s face it—most of us see our coworkers more during the week than we do our families. Learn to enjoy their company; find ways to make each other laugh and smile. Find a show you all like and gather at the watercooler each week to rehash the latest episode. (Is water cooler gathering still a thing? If not, it should be.) As they say, laughter is the best medicine, and we could all use a little levity to break up our stressful days and lift us out of our winter slump.

While under the spell of the winter doldrums, we may begin to believe there is nothing to do and nowhere to go in order to escape them. This could not be farther from the truth. Museums, art galleries, film series, live music, senior citizen and youth groups, hikes, continuing education, library programs and more await you at https://www.allotsego.com/otsego-county-events-calendar/.