Editorial of July 4, 2024

Damn, Nation

“I couldn’t watch.” “Disgusting.” “A train wreck.” “I’m still in mourning.” “Embarrassing.”

Finally, Democrats and Republicans can agree on something. The debate between sitting President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27 was disgraceful, and difficult, if not impossible, to sit through.

We, the people, have a lot to think about. Because we, the people—and the politicians we have chosen to represent us—made it possible for such a debacle to take place, for all the world to see.

Last Thursday’s presidential debate, not surprisingly being called the worst in American history, supplants the first 2020 presidential debate between the same two candidates, also termed “the worst” by some and described at the time as “chaotic,” “painful,” and “dispiriting.” The bar was set pretty low in 2020. Who’da thunk it could have sunk any lower? And yet, it did.

This seems like a good time to revisit “The Partial Observer” column written by Thomas Kane Jr., published in “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” on January 18, 2023. Kane is a professor emeritus of political science at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a long-time summer resident of Cooperstown. In that column, Kane highlighted the six factors regularly cited by political scientists and historians in gauging the performance of a president. “An appreciation of these factors should be helpful to citizens as they discuss the fitness of 2024 presidential candidates,” he wrote. Those six factors, as laid out by Kane, are:

“Communication: The great majority of Americans come to know a president through television, newspaper and the Internet. Effective communication through these outlets is important for a president who seeks to gain the support of citizens for a legislative proposal or during a foreign policy crisis such as a prolonged military engagement.

“Political Skill: Presidents have to be good politicians in the sense of understanding what it takes to “get things done.” Most critical here is being effective in working with both houses of Congress. Congress is a complex institution with a variety of people holding power on a particular issue. Presidents must know who these people are and how to gain their support. Lyndon Johnson was considered to have a high level of political skill.

“Decision Making: The most important activity a president engages in is decision making. Whether it is, for example, the Ukraine war, COVID, or inflation, presidents make critical decisions. These decisions need to be made with serious contemplation of the issue based on accurate information and consideration of all alternatives.

“Vision: A president should always be concerned with articulating broad goals for the nation and then attempting to enact policies that reflect those broader goals. It is very easy for presidents to get sidetracked with daily pressures, losing sight of broader goals.

“Personality: Presidents differ in personality. For example, a high-strung president may become upset easily, losing the ability to calmly consider all alternatives before making a decision, or an insecure president may not be willing to make the right decision for fear of intense criticism.

“Character: A president should be honest. Of course, presidents are political leaders who are involved with difficult situations that often require compromise and adjustment. This, though, is different from dishonesty. When problems of integrity begin to mark a presidency, a president’s capacity to lead the nation is seriously eroded.”

While the factors above are quite important, Kane wrote, they are not equally so. “Decision making, personality, and character are especially critical for the success of a presidency and the future of our nation,” Kane said.

The Democratic Party has failed us. The Republican Party has failed us. The sitting president, by all appearances last Thursday, “has left the building.” The former president is a convicted felon. These two grumpy old men actually wasted time on national television arguing about who was the better golfer. What is a voter to do?

“While it is common for citizens to vote on the basis of a candidate’s party affiliation and position on key issues, it is very important that voters also consider the six factors just identified as they go about deciding on which candidate they will vote for in 2024,” Kane advised.

On the heels of last Thursday’s debate, citizens are being urged not to vote for a candidate in the upcoming election, per se, but rather for the party that best espouses their own ideals and vision for the country. A lovely thought, but what if neither party fits that bill? Certainly neither the Republican Party nor the Democratic Party has offered up a truly viable representative, based on the six tenets listed above, and isn’t that as egregious as the candidates’ performance last week? Voters have even talked about boycotting the polls, given that both Biden and Trump have now demonstrated their lack of fitness for the role of president.

As Mr. Bennett said to Elizabeth in “Pride and Prejudice,” when considering the undesirable marriage proposal from Mr. Collins, “An unhappy alternative is before you.”