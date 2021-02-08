Eileen Balcom Barown, 86; Ran South Hartwick Farm With 1st Husband

HARTWICK – Eileen Balcom Barown, who with her first husband operated Wileen Farm in South Hartwick before retiring in 1996, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her children, following a brief struggle with cancer. She was 86.

Born Sept. 9, 1934, in Brooklyn, she was one of four daughters of Alexander “Allen” and Margaret F. (Murphy) Powers.

She married William M. Balcom May 5, 1955, and the two operated the farm together.

Following Bill’s unexpected death in 1997, Eileen continued living in South Hartwick. Eileen was married to Bart Barown until his recent passing.

Eileen is survived by a daughter, Margie (Paul) Deluise of Virginia, and a son, Bill (Traci) Balcom of Mount Vision; grandsons Darren and Ryan Van Deusen; sister Bride Vaughn of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held later this spring in Hartwick Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown