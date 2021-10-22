Elanor J. Cohn Spranger, 81 June 25 1940 – October 21, 2021

In Memoriam

Oneonta – Elanor Joyce Cohn Spranger, 81, passed away October 21, 2021 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.

She was born June 25, 1940 in Maryland, NY, the daughter of Alva and Freda (Watson) Cohn. She grew up in Schenevus, where she attended and graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School. She then attended SUNY Cobleskill College and obtained a degree as a Nursery School Teacher.

Elanor married her husband of over 50 years Arthur Spranger on October 13, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Schenevus.

She worked for many years in the Library at Andrew S. Draper Central School before moving on to a career at the Hartwick College Library in Oneonta for more than 20 years before retiring.

Elanor was also very active in the Baptist Church community. She was a Sunday school teacher, and played the piano and the organ for many years for the church services. She enjoyed being a part of the ladies’ groups and spending time with her church friends. She was most recently a member of the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church in Unadilla.

Elanor was a beloved mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her son, Ronald A. Spranger and wife, Kristen, of Schenevus; her daughter, Kelly L. Benjamin of Oneonta; her brother, Ronald Cohn and wife, Mary, of Michigan; her sisters, Barbara Peet of Florida and Elaine Bresee and husband, Marc of Milford Center; her grandchildren, Taylor, Erika and Ryan Spranger of Schenevus and Jack Benjamin of Troy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Alva and Freda Cohn and her husband, Arthur Spranger.

There will be no calling hours. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church, 1050 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla, NY. The Burial will follow at the Maryland Cemetery, State Highway 7, Maryland, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Elanor in a special way may make contributions to the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church, 1050 Covered Bridge Rd., Unadilla, NY 13849.

Online condolences may be made to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.