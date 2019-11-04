Eleanor M. Campulli, 86; Retired Professor, Pen & Brush President

GILBERTSVILLE – Eleanor M. Campulli, 86, a retired college professor and former president of Pen + Brush in New York City, passed away in her own home here on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1933, n New York City, a daughter of the late Amerigo Campulli and Angelina (Petrullo) Campulli.

Eleanor was a professor at Jersey City State College and was previously president of Pen + Brush, the international nonprofit dedicated to providing a platform to showcase the work of professional emerging and mid-career female artists and writers. Art was her passion and legacy and she spent decades of her life creating artwork.

Eleanor was a lifelong opera and classical music enthusiast, as well as an avid animal lover and humanitarian. Her values and life will continue to be a guide to the people she loved who remain here on this earth.

She is survived by her God-daughter Toby Eleanor Hawkins Belcher; lifelong best friend Virginia Hawkins; and loving best friends, Maria Rost and Marion “Jerry” Gedney. She is predeceased by her brother Frank Campulli; sisters Susie Ragus and Rita Buday; and brother-in-laws Joseph Ragus and Victor Buday.

A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, PO Box 182, Sidney, NY 13838.



