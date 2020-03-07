SOUP SERVED UNTIL 2 P.M.
Empty Bowls Filled,
Emptied At Fundraiser
Cooperstown’s Lauren Martin, top photo, fills Linda Kosmer’s bowl with hot soup at the Empty Bowls luncheon, the annual benefit for the Cooperstown Food Bank underway until 2 p.m. in the Christ Episcopal Church Hall on Fair Street. Inset left, Jeannie Graham chooses among the dozen of bowls created by local potters in advance of the event. $15 gets you soup – and you keep the bowl. At right, pals Dierdre Donley Crouse and George Hren-Saphier clean up. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)