Empty Bowls Filled, Emptied At Fundraiser

SOUP SERVED UNTIL 2 P.M.

Cooperstown’s Lauren Martin, top photo, fills Linda Kosmer’s bowl with hot soup at the Empty Bowls luncheon, the annual benefit for the Cooperstown Food Bank underway until 2 p.m. in the Christ Episcopal Church Hall on Fair Street. Inset left, Jeannie Graham chooses among the dozen of bowls created by local potters in advance of the event. $15 gets you soup – and you keep the bowl. At right, pals Dierdre Donley Crouse and George Hren-Saphier clean up. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)