Enjoy Today’s Weather; Saturday, It’s Back To 30s

For those in the Northeast experiencing spring fever, including in Otsego County, AccuWeather meteorologists have some not-so-great news: Late winter’s chill is set to return in time for the weekend.

Temperatures soared across the Northeast on Thursday. Before noon, temperatures had already climbed to the middle 60s in cities like Philadelphia and D.C., later reaching the 70s during the afternoon. Normal mid-March temperatures for these two cities are in the lower to middle 50s.

Today is not nearly as warm, but afternoon high temperatures are likely to remain above normal for one more day across the region.

On Saturday, temperatures from central Maine to Upstate New York are forecast to reach only the middle 30s.

Not only are temperatures forecast to plummet drastically within 24 hours, but also compared to Thursday’s afternoon highs, it will be feeling downright frigid, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

“After a high of 71 degrees in New York City on Thursday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Saturday,” said Walker.