Entrance Arch Rises At Doubleday Field 05/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News COOPERSTOWN REDO NEARS END Entrance Arch Rises At Doubleday Field Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch and Public Works Superintendent Mitch Hotaling were at the Doubleday Field parking lot this afternoon, inspecting BMW Fabricators' installation of an arch over the entrance to 100-year-old grandstand property. Work on Doubleday Field and the Chestnut-Main traffic light upgrade are due by the end of the week. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)