Entrepreneur Kathleen Kiss Survived Husband By 5 Days

IN MEMORIAM

Couple Operated 2 Mobile Home Parks

DAVENPORT – Kathleen Márton Kiss (née Lídia) passed away in her home on Feb. 3, 2021. Her husband of 64 years, József Kiss, survived her by only five days.

Growing up in Socialist Hungary behind the Iron Curtain, Kathleen and her fiancé fled the country as refugees of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. After marrying in Austria, they flew to the United States with help from the Hungarian Reformed Protestant Church and began their new life on a farm in New York State.

Kathleen and József lived frugally, eventually establishing their own commercial cleaning business, which they operated for more than 25 years. Kathleen always worked hard alongside her husband. In time, Kathleen and József relocated to Oneonta where they were entrepreneurs of Mountain View and Charlotte Creek Mobile Home Parks.

Kathleen opened her home to family, friends and relatives from her homeland. She took pride in cooking and baking traditional Hungarian cuisine and always had a pot of soup or goulash on the stove or warm cheese Danish fresh from the oven ready to share. Her life always centered around nurturing and watching over her family.

Kathleen was an extraordinary woman and mother of five with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and bowling. Along with her great qualities, Kathleen was a worrier, which took its toll on her heart over the years. She was stubborn enough to take care of herself until the very end and passed away in the home she loved.

There are no words for our sorrow and no words for our faith that she is in a better place, out of pain, out of worry, yet still with us. Mom, we’ll never forget your smile, your laugh, your great food, your everlasting care and love. You will be dearly missed.

Kathleen is survived by two elder sisters and other extended family in Hungary; and three daughters; two sons; three granddaughters; two grandsons; four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson in the U.S.

Funeral services and interment will be scheduled for this spring.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.