Everett L. Brooker, 88; Worcester Native Retired From Remington

LAURENS – Everett L. Brooker, 88, a Remington Arms retiree, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at home.

He was born on April 3, 1931, in East Worcester; the son of Elray and Dorothy (Patrick) Brooker.

Before joining Remington Arms in Ilion, Everett was a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, cutting wood and driving through the countryside.

Everett is survived by his children, Everett Brooker Jr. and his wife Debbie, Dennis Brooker and his wife Sheila, Sammie Brooker and his wife Katheryn, Riccie and his wife Rhonda and Patty Wilkinson, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, his sister Donna Adair and his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Roy and sister Angelina.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Worcester.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Everett to the local charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hellerskinnerfh.com.

The Heller & Skinner Funeral Home in Worcester is assisting the family.