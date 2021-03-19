EXECUTIVE ORDER 202

Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York

Editor’s Note: Here’s the beginning of the executive order Governor Cuomo issued on March 7, 2020, putting New York in a state of emergency while it combatted COVID.

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization designated the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern;

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the entire United States to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to COVID-19;

WHEREAS, both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and more are expected to continue; and

WHEREAS, New York State is addressing the threat that COVID-19 poses to the health and welfare of its residents and visitors.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Andrew M. Cuomo, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find, pursuant to Section 28 of Article 2-B of the Executive Law, that a disaster is impending in New York State, for which the affected local governments are unable to respond adequately, and I do hereby declare a State disaster emergency for the entire State of New York.

This Executive Order shall be in effect until September 7, 2020.