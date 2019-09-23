Fair Street Neighbors Oppose Blinking Light

By: Jim Kevlin  09/23/2019  11:26 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsFair Street Neighbors Oppose Blinking Light

 09/23/2019

Led by Bernie Viek, residents this evening voiced their opposition to a flashing stop sign at the intersection of Fair and Lake streets in the Cooperstown Village Board’s September meeting, complaining of the sign’s strobe light disturbing the vista of Otsego Lake. The stop sign was placed at the intersection in recent weeks in response an incident last April, when a man drove into Otsego Lake and drowned.  (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)
