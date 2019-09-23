Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Fair Street Neighbors Oppose Blinking Light Fair Street Neighbors Oppose Blinking Light 09/23/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Signal Installed After April Fatality Fair Street Neighbors Oppose Blinking Light Led by Bernie Viek, residents this evening voiced their opposition to a flashing stop sign at the intersection of Fair and Lake streets in the Cooperstown Village Board’s September meeting, complaining of the sign’s strobe light disturbing the vista of Otsego Lake. The stop sign was placed at the intersection in recent weeks in response an incident last April, when a man drove into Otsego Lake and drowned. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FOR FULL REPORT, SEE THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE FREEMAN’S JOURNAL FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Street Fair Enjoyed At OHFest XIII After Public Outcry 76 Fair Street Saved fair slide show