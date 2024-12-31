Fairy Spring Park Informational Meeting Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown will hold an informational meeting on providing greater accessibility in Fairy Spring Park, including ADA-compliant bathrooms and redesign of the pavilion, at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6 during the regular Parks Board meeting. Village officials have indicated that the informational meeting is not a public hearing, but rather an overview of the project and an opportunity for comments and questions from the public. The meeting will be held in the Village Meeting Room at 22 Main Street.