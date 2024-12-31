Advertisement. Advertise with us

Fairy Spring Park Informational Meeting Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown will hold an informational meeting on providing greater accessibility in Fairy Spring Park, including ADA-compliant bathrooms and redesign of the pavilion, at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6 during the regular Parks Board meeting. Village officials have indicated that the informational meeting is not a public hearing, but rather an overview of the project and an opportunity for comments and questions from the public. The meeting will be held in the Village Meeting Room at 22 Main Street. 

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storm

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…

Templeton Applies Again for Special Use Permit

The Templeton Foundation announced today that it has applied for the issuance of a Special Use Permit from the Village of Cooperstown for its multi-residential project on Averill Road in the village.…

Road Work To Begin in Village on Monday

Milling and paving in the Village of Cooperstown is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11. The work is weather dependent and is anticipated to take two weeks.…