Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Cindy Falk

A Note of Thanksgiving

The Village of Cooperstown is grateful for the committed crew of volunteers who have cared for the rain gardens on Main Street this season. The rain gardens capture rainwater, allowing it to slowly soak into the ground where the soil naturally filters the water, ridding it of contaminants before it reaches the water table. As a result of their function and their convenient location, the rain gardens also collect trash and fallen leaves.

Volunteers plant, water, weed, pick up trash—including chewing gum and cigarette butts—and remove fallen leaves from the rain gardens.

This year we would especially like to thank the young people from the Community Bible Chapel and their leaders, Pastor Noah Kellerman and Dave Tedesco, for their help with the more onerous end-of-season tasks.

A big thank you is due to these youth and all the volunteers and members of the village’s street crew who have helped keep the rain gardens beautiful and functional.

Cindy Falk on behalf of the Board of Trustees
Deputy Mayor, Village of Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Sheriff’s Office Signs ICE 287(g) Agreement

The Sheriff’s Office has signed up for the “Warrant Service Officer Program,” one of three 287(g) models. Under the program, “ICE trains, certifies and authorizes” officers “to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens currently in [the] agency’s custody,” according to the ICE website.…
November 27, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE