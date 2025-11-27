Letter from Cindy Falk

A Note of Thanksgiving

The Village of Cooperstown is grateful for the committed crew of volunteers who have cared for the rain gardens on Main Street this season. The rain gardens capture rainwater, allowing it to slowly soak into the ground where the soil naturally filters the water, ridding it of contaminants before it reaches the water table. As a result of their function and their convenient location, the rain gardens also collect trash and fallen leaves.

Volunteers plant, water, weed, pick up trash—including chewing gum and cigarette butts—and remove fallen leaves from the rain gardens.

This year we would especially like to thank the young people from the Community Bible Chapel and their leaders, Pastor Noah Kellerman and Dave Tedesco, for their help with the more onerous end-of-season tasks.

A big thank you is due to these youth and all the volunteers and members of the village’s street crew who have helped keep the rain gardens beautiful and functional.

Cindy Falk on behalf of the Board of Trustees

Deputy Mayor, Village of Cooperstown