Fallen, But Not Forgotten
LAURENS—Laurens Central School fifth- and sixth-graders commemorated and honored the brave military men and women who served our country by placing long stem red carnations on veterans’ graves in the Laurens Village Cemetery and Elm Row Cemetery prior to Memorial Day 2025. This project was sponsored by the Laurens American Legion Auxiliary with assistance from Laurens American Legion members. Above, fifth-grader Hera Baker pays tribute to a fallen hero at Elm Row Cemetery.