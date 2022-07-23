Farmers’ Museum Announces Livestock Show Winners

Top honors at the 74th Annual Junior Livestock Show in Cooperstown went to young handlers from Otsego, Herkimer and Schoharie counties during the show’s final event on Tuesday, July 12. Sponsored by The Farmers’ Museum and conducted in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension, county 4-H educators, and clubs throughout central New York, this event brings together youth handlers from a nine-county area for three days of competition. Earning The Farmers’ Museum Cup for Best of Show Dairy was Justin Wolfe of Otsego County and his Holstein, Ovaltop Jordy RoJo-Red. The F. Ambrose Clark Livestock Cup for Best of Show in the Beef, Swine, Meat Goat and Sheep categories was awarded to Laken Dyn of Herkimer County showing her Market Steer. The Farmers’ Museum Dairy Goat Cup for Best of Show Dairy Goat went to Alexandria Lincoln (pictured at left receiving her award from Jane Forbes Clark) of Schoharie County and her Nigerian Dwarf goat, Dragonfly Tho Thalia Grace. The Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show is sponsored in part by Stewart’s Shops and Chobani.