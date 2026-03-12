News Briefs: March 12, 2026

Hellenthal Sixth in the State

ITHACA—Cooperstown senior Thomas Hellenthal finished his swimming career on the podium at the State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, March 7. He placed sixth among public school athletes and seventh in the Federation, which includes private schools, the Catholic League, and New York City schools, in the 100m backstroke. He set a personal season record of 51.22 seconds. Hellenthal also set a personal career record of 21.38 seconds in the 50m freestyle, earning him 10th place among public school swimmers and 12th in the Federation. He won the Sportsmanship Award for Section III swimmers by popular vote of section coaches.

CCE Announces March Classes

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension and Annie’s Project will host virtual social media and marketing workshops on Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 11 to March 25. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/mrrr7jw6. There will be a dairy seminar on the care of dry and fresh cows at Marshman Farms, 3623 County Road 32 in Oxford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Registration is $25.00 per person, including lunch, and is available at cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=2730. Heather Kase will hold a berry production basics workshop on Zoom on Thursday, March 19. Registration is available at reg.cce.cornell.edu/berrybasics_243. There will be a virtual certification course for USDA Good Agricultural Practices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at cvp.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=2189.

SQSPCA Seeks Assistance

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced that it is nearing capacity with nearly 120 animals in its care and requested help from community members. Adoptions are strongly encouraged and the fee is 50 percent off through Tuesday, March 17. To inquire about fostering or volunteering, call (607) 547-8111. Donations may be made at sqspca.org.

Gardening Workshop Is Friday

COBLESKILL—Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will host a Master Gardener workshop at the Cobleskill CCE office, 173 S. Grand Street, from 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Trained volunteers will demonstrate seed starting and watering techniques, garden planning and tools, and answer any questions about home gardening. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required at cceschoharie-otsego.org.

U.S. Gas Prices Skyrocket

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State shot up 39 cents to $3.39 over the week ending Monday, March 9, AAA Northeast announced. Crude oil prices rose 30 percent last week, the largest single-week increase since 1983, and topped $100.00 per barrel by Sunday. Markets are still adapting to the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East, where the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has escalated to threaten the approximately one-fifth of global oil and gas trade that flows through the Persian Gulf. Tankers have largely stopped transiting the critical Strait of Hormuz as insurers react to fears of a land-based naval blockade. Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and other states have substantially dialed back production due to the blockade and the potential of direct attacks on oil infrastructure. The nationwide average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has climbed more than 15 percent in a week, the highest weekly increase since the 60-cent shock in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Domestic production remains steady and inventories are slightly above the five-year average. Demand fell by nearly half a million barrels a day to a fairly weak 8.29 million. New York’s price is 41 cents higher than a month ago and 19 cents higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Estrada Named to Dean’s List

CANTON—St. Lawrence University released its fall 2025 Dean’s List, honoring students who maintained a grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking at least four classes. Honorees included junior Lilia Estrada, an English and digital media/film major from Cherry Valley.

Club To Host Trivia Night

EDMESTON—Members of the Edmeston Central School Spanish Club will hold an International Trivia and Pizza Night from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 to raise money for their upcoming trip to Costa Rica. The cost is $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door for teams of up to six people, with a cash prize for the winning team. Pizza and other concessions will be available for sale. The event will take place in the school cafeteria. For more information or to register, contact sknight@edmeston.net.

SBA Announces New Policy

WASHINGTON, DC—The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a new policy notice to prevent foreign nationals and non-citizens from accessing SBA-guaranteed small business loans. According to a release, the shift is intended to prioritize American job creators and will take effect on Wednesday, April 8. About four percent of the 85,000 SBA loans approved in fiscal year 2025 went to businesses owned in part by lawful permanent residents.

Sound Bath Set for Equinox

MARGARETVILLE—Marcel Smith will lead a Spring Equinox Sound Bath at the Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street in Margaretville, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The immersive soundscape is intended to promote healing and a fresh start as spring begins. Tickets are $20.00 and are available by contacting (845) 586-1660 or info@theopeneyetheater.org.

Weekend of Renewal Planned

MORRIS—The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile, 129 Main Street in Morris, will host an Introspective Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. There will be a guided meditation and creative writing workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, live music with Chris Riffle and other local musicians from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, and an evening meditation session from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to register, visit thegatehouseny.com.

Members’ Exhibit Opens Friday

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta will open its 2026 Members’ Exhibition at Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 13. It features work by more than two dozen local artists and will be on display through Friday, April 3. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public. For more information, visit canoneonta.org.

Lake Newsletter Available

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 and the Otsego Lake Watershed Supervisory Committee announced the launch of “Otsego Lake Watershed Protection News,” a newsletter that will provide updates on lake management, public meetings, and the harmful algae bloom threat. To sign up, visit otsego2000.org/olwpn.

Lecture To Celebrate Poe

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s 2026 Babcock Lecture will bring two internationally renowned experts on Edgar Allan Poe to the Shineman Chapel House on Thursday, March 26. Richard Kopley, distinguished professor emeritus at Penn State DuBois and the author of the definitive 2025 biography “Edgar Allan Poe: A Life,” will give a lecture at 5 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., rare book collector Stephan Loewentheil will present insights from decades of research, including his 1992 bibliography of rare Poe materials. Both events are free and open to the public. Additionally, the Yager Museum’s Poe exhibit will be on display through May 16.

Plumber Charged with Fraud

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Otsego County District Attorney announced the March 5 arrest of 32-year-old Steven Vitalo, owner and operator of Central Plumbing and Drains in Herkimer. Vitalo surrendered himself to the State Police and was charged with insurance fraud, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and scheme to defraud. The investigation stemmed from complaints from clients in the Towns of Oneonta, Exeter, Richfield Springs, Hartwick and Milford. Vitalo was arraigned at Otsego County CAP Court and released on recognizance. Residents who did business with Central Plumbing and Drains and believe they were defrauded should contact their District Attorney’s office or the New York State Department of Financial Services Hotline at (888) 930-6565.