Father Rosson Retiring At Cooperstown Parish

Final Mass, Celebration Planned This Sunday

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Father John Rosson, pastor of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, is retiring, effective April 1, after 19 years in Cooperstown.

Father Rosson said today his final mass will be at 10 a.m. this Sunday, March 31, followed by a brunch and open house. The news was announced this past Sunday at the end of mass.

“I’ve had 19 great years,” said the pastor, who is dean of Cooperstown’s clergy. He pointed out he’s served here under four president and in sometimes challenging times, including the worst recession since the Great Depression.

A native of Dobbs Ferry in the Hudson Valley, Father John entered the Order of Augustian Recollects in 1966 as a novice, and was ordained a priest in 1975.

He graduated magna cum laude from Rockhurst University in Missouri, and received a master’s from Fordham and addition advanced degrees from the Jesuit School of Theology and Union Theological Seminary.

Since joining the Diocese of Albany in 1981, he served in Catskill and as campus priest at Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta.

Prior to his St. Mary’s assignment in 2000, he served as pastor in St. John The Baptist parish, Schenectady.