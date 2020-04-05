Federal Government Sends 1,000 Workers To Help NY

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, SUNDAY, 4/5

OVER WEEKEND, OTSEGO TALLY ROSE FROM 23 TO 29

ALBANY – At his briefing today, Governor Cuomo announced the federal government has deployed 1,000 federal workers to help fight coronavirus at the “most stressed hospitals” in New York State.

“I know how much we are asking of our health care workers on the frontline,,” he said, “and I thank them for everything they are doing because they are true heroes.”