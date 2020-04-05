GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, SUNDAY, 4/5
Federal Government Sends
1,000 Workers To Help NY
OVER WEEKEND, OTSEGO TALLY ROSE FROM 23 TO 29
ALBANY – At his briefing today, Governor Cuomo announced the federal government has deployed 1,000 federal workers to help fight coronavirus at the “most stressed hospitals” in New York State.
“I know how much we are asking of our health care workers on the frontline,,” he said, “and I thank them for everything they are doing because they are true heroes.”
Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,327 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122,031 confirmed cases in New York State.
He also released a tally showing the number of positive cases in Otsego County has risen from 23 to 29 over the weekend.