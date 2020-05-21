Fenimore, Glimmer Globe Plan ‘Virtual’ Theater Fest

COOPERSTOWN – Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre and The Farmers’ Museum’s Templeton Players in Cooperstown are planning e a full schedule of virtual performing arts in place of the regular 2020 summer season.

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings necessary to protect public health, this season’s productions of “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare and “A Moon for the Misbegotten” by Eugene O’Neill have been rescheduled to 2021.

In their place, the museums are excited to present a new lineup of free programming, including a new virtual productions of full plays, fully staged productions from the Glimmer Globe Theatre Archive, collaborative open mic nights, storytelling evenings, virtual theatrical workshops for all ages, and more.

Here’s the full schedule:

June 5 • The Taming of the Shrew (from the archive, 2019)

July 4 • American Voices: An Open Mic Night with the Templeton Players (new production)

July 10 • A Midsummer Night’s Dream (from the archive, 2017)

July 17 • Love’s Labours Lost by William Shakespeare presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre (new production)

August 7 • Othello (from the archive, 2018)

August 14 • An Evening of Fairytales and Fables with the Templeton Players (new production)

August 21 • A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre (new production)

August 28 • Glimmer Globe Theatre’s Virtual Open Mic Night 2.0 (new production)

September 4 • Macbeth (from the archive, 2015)

September 11 • The Tempest, A Glimmer Globe Audio Drama (new production)

In June, the museums will release a series of short theatrical workshops, games, and activities, accessible to all ages and great for families. These videos will be released every two weeks, presented by Danielle Henrici, her husband Michael Henrici, and Mike Tamburrino.

If you’d like to get involved in the museum’s virtual performing arts season, please contact Mike Tamburrino at m.tamburrino@fenimoreart.org. Follow Fenimore Art Museum on Instagram and Facebook, sign up for e-newsletters, or visit FenimoreArt.org to keep up with the latest information.