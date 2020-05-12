Fenimore Moves 3 Major Exhibits To 2021

Glimmerglobe Theatre Also Postponed

COOPERSTOWN – Exhibits of Keith Haring and Ansel Adams artworks have been postponed until 2021, according to a release from the Fenimore Art Museum.

“Keith Haring: Radiant Vision,” “Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams” and “The World of Jan Brett” were all postponed, as were the Glimmerglobe Theatre’s productions of “The Tempest: and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”

“These exhibitions represented the core of our 2020 season,” said the Fenimore. “They are now expected to draw large numbers to the area next spring and summer.”

The exact dates of the exhibitions will be released later in the year.

Fenimore will reopen this summer with a full roster of exhibitions within a couple of weeks after New York State authorizes “Phase 4” businesses to resume operation and all appropriate safeguards are fully in place.

Exhibitions on view upon reopening include Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley; Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies; Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art; and Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art.

In the fall, the museum presents Albrecht Durer: Master Prints (September 19–December 31) and Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer (October 21–December 31). Alongside are Fenimore’s impressive collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art on view throughout the year.