Ferrara: Safety of Visitors, Employees Important

Letter from Perry Ferrara

As the owner of 103 Main Street, which houses KeyBank as well as other businesses and professional offices, I read with great interest the recent letter from a KeyBank customer who apparently missed a step in front of the building and fell.

First and foremost, we are very sorry this happened and hope he is doing well. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time anyone has reported to us a problem of this nature.

We intend to take a serious look at the front entrance of the building and will do whatever we can to ensure the safety of both our visitors and employees.

Perry Ferrara

Cooperstown