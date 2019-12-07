Audience Gets To Sing Along At Annual Catskill Choral Concert

Music Director G. Roberts Kolb encourages the audience to sing along to “Deck the Halls” at a performance of the “Songs of Christmas” by the Catskill Choral Society at the United Methodist Church in Oneonta Friday evening. Kolb, a professor at Hamilton College, has worked with the Catskill Choral Society since 1997 and this is the 12th performance he has directed. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the society, which brings in approximately 50-80 regional singers to perform a variety of choral pieces twice a year. At right, Mary Hall and her friend Jean Seroka applaud the singers. Hall, who’s been a member of the church for 15 years, attends every performance. “It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Coral Society Concert,” she said. “To me this starts the Christmas season.”