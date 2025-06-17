Film Otsego Secures Funding for 2026 Made By New York Women Film Festival

ONEONTA—The Community Foundation of Otsego County has awarded Film Otsego a grant of $6,575.00 to fund the second annual Made By New York Women Film Festival, which will take place March 6-8, 2026 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta.

“In three months, we’ve gone from anxiety about our inaugural event taking place, to staging an incredible event, to securing its future and making it an annual event,” said Greg Klein, film commissioner for Film Otsego.

“Because of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, we have ensured there will be another group of talented female filmmakers visiting Oneonta and learning about what we have to offer as a film-making hub,” Klein continued. “Because of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, we have ensured the event will be free to the public and we can attract the biggest audiences possible to support these filmmakers and watch their work.”

According to a press release, the funding, which is from CFOC’s 2025 Spring Awards Cycle, will pay for the festival’s opening reception, awards and awards brunch, publicity, and the rental fee and staffing costs for two days at Foothills.

“The Community Foundation of Otsego County’s recent grant round of $100,000.00 for Otsego arts organizations showed how CFOC values the arts as essential to our community well-being,” said CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz.

“Film Otsego’s Made By New York Women Film Festival is a prime example of how an arts program can foster creativity, cultural understanding and social connection, as well as provide an economic boost. Programs like this are vital in enhancing our quality of place,” Katz said.

“I want to thank the Community Foundation of Otsego County for the funds to help us put together next year’s Made By New York Women Film Festival,” said Festival Director Cheyenne Phillips. “Film Otsego is excited for next year’s festival. We are already planning! I am always pleased to welcome our talented filmmakers, and I look forward to watching their creative visions on the big screen.”

The Made By New York Women Film Festival is one of three film festivals offered by Film Otsego, Foothills and various partners. The Cannabis Culture Film Festival, a traveling festival, will make its Oneonta debut on September 5-6, with two days of films, a pitch contest, a special appearance by Steve Bloom from “High Times” magazine and more. The event is sponsored by Dosha Farms. The fourth annual Shock-toberfest returns to Oneonta on Saturday, October 11 with a festival of horror films, vendors and activities. Locally made “Popeye the Slayer Man” will headline. The festival will also include horror submissions for the first year.

Organizers said Cannabis Culture and Shock-toberfest are both open for submissions on Film Freeway. Submissions for next year’s Made By New York Women Film Festival will open in September.