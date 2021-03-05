Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Finally, New Welcome Sign At Oneonta’s I-88 Entrance Finally, New Welcome Sign At Oneonta’s I-88 Entrance 03/05/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Finally, New Welcome Sign At Oneonta’s I-88 Entrance A highway crew this morning erects a new “Welcome to Oneonta” sign on Lettis Highway at Interstate 88’s Exit 15. The sign sports Oneonta’s new logo, which emerged from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). It replaces a sign that’s been there for decades and had fallen into decrepitude in recent years. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)