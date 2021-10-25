By: Reporter  10/25/2021  12:51 pm
Fire on Main Street yesterday under investigation

Fire on Main Street yesterday under investigation

Oneonta Fire Department responding to a fire on Main Street with aerial truck. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — The Oneonta Fire Department responded to a fire at the Java Island on Main Street at 5:45 p.m. which closed down the street, Sunday, Oct. 24.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the second floor.

Debris could be seen from the street which Fire Chief Brian Knapp said was pulled from the building.

A police officer on the scene said it was a “small fire.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

