Fire on Main Street yesterday under investigation

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — The Oneonta Fire Department responded to a fire at the Java Island on Main Street at 5:45 p.m. which closed down the street, Sunday, Oct. 24.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the second floor.

Debris could be seen from the street which Fire Chief Brian Knapp said was pulled from the building.

A police officer on the scene said it was a “small fire.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.