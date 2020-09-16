First Hospitalization In 5 Weeks Reported

By: Jim Kevlin  09/16/2020  6:00 pm
CDC image of coronavurus

ONEONTA – The first Otsego County hospitalization for COVID since Aug. 12 was contained in today’s report from the county Health Department.

Daily reports remained in single digits, at four: two SUNY Oneonta students,
one Hartwick student and one resident.

That brings COVID totals to:

• 686 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students)

• 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students

• 848 total confirmed cases since March, which minus students means 146 community members.

• 34 currently active cases currently residing in the county

• 172 individuals tested yesterday

