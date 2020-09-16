First Hospitalization
In 5 Weeks Reported
ONEONTA – The first Otsego County hospitalization for COVID since Aug. 12 was contained in today’s report from the county Health Department.
Daily reports remained in single digits, at four: two SUNY Oneonta students,
one Hartwick student and one resident.
That brings COVID totals to:
• 686 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students)
• 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students
• 848 total confirmed cases since March, which minus students means 146 community members.
• 34 currently active cases currently residing in the county
• 172 individuals tested yesterday