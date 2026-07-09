Letter from John A. Rudy

Regarding the Declaration

On the Fourth of July, in many communities throughout the nation, the Declaration of Independence is read on village greens, in town squares and in other public spaces. The tradition has continued for 250 years as a reminder of the reasons our forebearers found it necessary to overthrow their ruler: his actions had made him a tyrant, thereby forfeiting his right to govern a free people.

Thomas Jefferson, the principal draftsman of the Declaration, felt that “a decent respect for the opinions of mankind” necessitated including a list of the grievances that drove the colonists to take this revolutionary action. Although many describe conditions as they existed in King George III’s 18th century, others are translatable to similar conditions existing in President Donald J. Trump’s 21st century. To quote a few:

“He has endeavored to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither…” [Anti-immigration policies and actions; restrictions on legal naturalization procedures.]

“[C]utting off our Trade with all parts of the world…” [Tariffs.]

“[T]ransporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offenses:” [Summary deportations and transfer of people residing in the United States to compliant third countries for incarceration.]

“He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us…” [January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.]

Finally, the Declaration asserts: “A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

When the Declaration was read for the first time on July 4, 1776, historians report that the colonists were divided on the issue of independence from England. However, the signers of the Declaration didn’t need everyone to consent to the removal of the tyrant to carry the day; they only needed a firm and continued resolve by those who did. With similar resolve, today’s Americans can do the same to their generation’s ruling tyrant.

John A. Rudy

Cooperstown