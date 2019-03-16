Fly Creek Philharmonic Again Packs The House

THEME: ‘Water, Water Everywhere’

As emcee Chris Kjolhede put it, tonight’s annual Fly Creek Philharmonic performance, “Water, Water Everywhere,” was “the hottest ticket in town – except for the Cooperstown boys’ basketball team,” and – as always happens – it packed the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. In top photo, the chorus performs “Under the Sea”; front, from left, are Julie Huntsman, Scottie Baker, Celeste Johns, Judy Grin, Joelle LaChance, Sharon Rankins-Burd, Ellen Tillapaugh and Vicki Gates. Inset left, “Singing in the Bathtub” featured, from left, Gary Kuch, Bill Hughes and Tom Huntsman. The two-hour performance began with the traditional “Down in the River to Pray,” and ended with “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” and a standing ovation. “Kids” in the troupe included Evelyn Baldo, Kayleigh Butler, Avery Croft, Paul Crowell, Lucy Hayes, Clara Pokorny and Creighton Williams. Music by Ron Johnson, Tim Peters and Lorna Wilhelm. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)